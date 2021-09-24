unveiled the title and the official release date of the film!

After a long wait, we finally have a date. Fantastic Beasts 3, the third chapter of the film saga inspired by the book of the same name by JK Rowling and set seventy years before the saga of Harry Potter, will be released in theaters on April 15, 2022, or rather on the Easter weekend. The announcement was made by the same Warner Bros Pictures, which also revealed the official title of the film, namely Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets. After the great success of the first two chapters – the first released in 2016 grossed over 800 million dollars worldwide, while the second released in 2018 grossed “only” 650 – Eddie Redmayne is ready to take on the role of magizoologist Newt Scamander again.

The processing of the third chapter of Fantastic Beasts was not at all simple, first of all for the anti-COVID protocols but above all for the case Johnny Depp. The actor, who gave life to the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the second chapter, was also supposed to return to the set for the third chapter but Warner Bros. decided to fire him after the star of Pirates of the Caribbean lost the defamation lawsuit against the tabloid in court The Sun who had defined it as a “beater of wives”Following the turbulent divorce with ex-wife Amber Heard. In his place, Warner Bros. has hired the Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen.

The official logo of the film:

Directed by David Yates, Fantastic Beasts 3 will star the return of Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, and Dan Fogler.