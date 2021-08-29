unveiled the title of the long-awaited film with Keanu Reeves

Warner Bros. has unveiled the official title of the new movie The Matrix

Directly from the Warner Bros. panel at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas comes the confirmation from the studio that The Matrix 4 now has an official title and is perfectly in line with previous sequels to the franchise! The new film in the series will be known as The Matrix Resurrections, as previously reported in a leak earlier this year and now confirmed by Warner Bros. An unreleased footage of the film was also shown during the panel, showing the Thomas Anderson of Keanu Reeves in therapy. Neo remembers nothing of the Matrix. Meet Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) in a bar, but neither of them remembers the other. The film will hit theaters this December.

Why are the two protagonists without memory? We know that in the ending of The Matrix Revolutions by 2003 the Matrix had been restarted, but it was unclear whether it would be occupied by another generation of people. But from this description of the movie shown at CinemaCon, it seems like that’s exactly what happened. It is possible that The Matrix 4 will take place in a new version of the Matrix, one in which Neo and Trinity have been “reanimated” into new bodies and one without Morpheus, now in the real world.

Keanu Reeves had previously defined the film as “a love story”, thus suggesting the return of Neo and Trinity as a couple: “We have a wonderful writer and director, Lana Wachowski, and she really wrote a beautiful script that’s a love story, it’s inspiring, it’s entertaining, it’s great action. And everything will be revealed “. Enigmatic, but we can’t wait to find out more! Maybe the trailer is around the corner?