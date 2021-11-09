unveiled the title of the new film by Keanu Reeves • Universal Movies

Filming i John Wick 4 they continue unabated and are heading towards their natural end, in the meantime it is finally possible to take a look at the official title.

Waiting for an official statement from Lionsgate, it seems that some sort of unofficial confirmation has come from the web. In fact, through a photo that appeared on the web from the set of the film, it seems that the production has chosen the fourth chapter as the title John Wick 4 – Hagakure. The word Hagakure comes from distant Japan and can take on two meanings, “in the shade of the leaves“Or more literally”hidden in the leaves“.

In production it is still reported Dancer, the spin-off of the saga John Wick, with Len Wiseman in the control room, and screenplay entrusted to Shay Hatten, (Army of the Dead from Zack Snyder And John Wick 3 – Parabellum), but also The Continental, the series that will be the prequel to the saga.

JOHN WICK 4

PRODUCTION: The film will be written and directed by Chad Stahelski. Filming began in late June in France, Germany and Japan. Also in production is a spin-off entitled Ballerina, and a TV series that will be titled The Continental. CAST: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, Sharmier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Clancy Brown. DISTRIBUTION: In US cinemas from May 27, 2022.