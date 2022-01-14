Unwanted calls, how to block them even on mobile

Substantial changes are finally coming to the opposition register, which will finally allow users to block harassing and unwanted calls, such as those deriving from continuous advertising proposals by call centers. Here’s what changes with the upcoming legislation.

There are no certain dates yet, but according to the Deputy Minister for Economic Development Gilberto Pichetto, the change to the opposition register should finally be approved by the end of January, which will allow you to enter your mobile number in this black list, so as not to be more reached by constant advertising calls.

The register of oppositions is certainly not new, most recently reformed in 2018, even if it remained a “dead letter” for the part concerning mobile telephony. The turning point will finally come, with the decree-law of 8 October 2021, n. 139, coordinated with the conversion law December 3, 2021, n. 205, containing «Urgent provisions for access to cultural, sporting and recreational activities, as well as for the organization of public administrations and for the protection of personal data».

Already articles 1 and 2 of the law 11 January 2018, n. 5 examined the register of oppositions also with regard to the blocking of mobile network numbers. Remained unfulfilled for over 2 years, it could finally find practical application by January.

How to block unwanted phone calls

Finally, following a specific request, everyone will be able to block the reception of unwanted calls at the same time for all telephone users, fixed and mobile, as long as they are in their name. It is possible to subscribe to the register starting from this page, choosing whether to subscribe by phone, web, mail or registered letter. At the moment, however, we remind you it is not yet possible to block unwanted calls on smartphones.

What unwanted calls can be blocked

The request can also be made electronically or by telephone and in detail will allow you to object to:

processing of their telephone numbers carried out by an operator using the telephone;

processing of their telephone numbers carried out through automated call systems or calls without the intervention of an operator;

In both cases to avoid receiving advertising or direct sales material, or for carrying out market research or commercial communication. Among the particularities, the block may also take place for defined periods of time, and / or against one or more specific subjects.

What gets those who join the register

By registering in the register of oppositions, all previously expressed consents, by any form or means and to any person, authorizing the processing of their fixed or mobile telephone numbers carried out for advertising or sales purposes or, for the fulfillment market research or commercial communications and it is also forbidden, for the same purposes, to use telephone numbers transferred to third parties by the data controller on the basis of the consents previously issued.

This means that: with this registration alone, all previously granted permissions are eliminated. Furthermore, the objection to receiving harassing calls also applies to third parties who acquire rights over the subjects initially holding the permits.

What is excluded from the register of oppositions

However, registration in this register is without prejudice to communications relating to specific contractual relationships in place, or terminated for no more than thirty days, concerning the supply of goods or services. For these, however, it will be possible to expressly request the revocation.

Who must submit to the Register of oppositions

The register of oppositions that protects users from unwanted calls is aimed at all operators who carry out call center activities, for calls with or without an operator, addressed to fixed or mobile national numbers. Moreover, the violation of the rules relating to the register is punished with the administrative sanction of the payment of a sum from 50,000 euros to 150,000 euros.