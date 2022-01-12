Unwanted calls, how to block them on mobile phones: change the register of oppositions

Telemarketing, the new regulation

Goodbye unwanted calls on mobile phones: at the end of January the new regulation will come into force to expand the register of telemarketing oppositions to all telephone numbers, therefore including mobile phones. He gave the news the deputy Simone Baldelli, President of the Parliamentary Commission on Consumer Protection: In a few weeks, the new regulation on the register of oppositions will be active, extended to automated calls, without operators and on mobile telephones. The news was also confirmed by the Deputy Minister of Economic Development Gilberto Pichetto Fratin during the hearing in the Commission on 11 January. Responding to a question from President Baldelli, Pichetto Fratin announced the launch of the new regulation on telemarketing. The path for the new register of oppositions to block unwanted commercial calls also on mobile telephone users – he declared – has now been completed and allows us to say that by the end of January or beginning of February, more likely at the end of January, there may be a resolution of approval. The regulatory proposal was already agreed to receive the opinions and then proceed to transmission to the Council of Ministers for deliberation and then to the President of the Republic.

Every day – he declares Luigi Gabriele, president of non-profit Consumerism – consumers are faced with aggressive phone calls. In the beginning it was the telephone companies that contacted us, then the electricity and gas suppliers arrived and today even the operators offer us high-risk investments such as Forex. The telephone became the first nightmare of Italians. Left as a contact for the activation of the supermarket card, the personal number ends up in the lists that can be purchased online for a few tens of euros.

Therefore, after more than ten years from the start of the Public Register of Oppositions, the long-awaited extension of the service to all national numbers, cell phones included, is in the pipeline. Here is what the Register of oppositions is, how it works and what to do to stop being called if you don’t want to.

