Unwanted pest intercepted on plane from Senegal that landed at Luis Muñoz Marín airport

The federal agency of Customs and Border Protection (CBP, for its acronym in English) warned today of the discovery of an unwanted pest inside the passenger cabin of a plane from Senegal, on the African continent, and which landed at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

It was a beetle, whose scientific name is Ammocleonus sp., commonly known as weevils or snout beetles. Through a communication sent to the media, the agency indicated that it is the first time that a national interception of this species has occurred in US territory.

“Our agriculture officers and specialists help protect American agriculture and contribute to the nation’s economic security by denying entry to invasive species not known to exist in the United States,” stated Gregory Alvarez, director of CBP field operations in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

“What appears to be a harmless insect can cause significant damage to our economic vitality,” he added.

They indicated that heCBP agriculture specialists are the front line in the fight against the introduction of harmful insects and diseases into the United States. They protect American agriculture by stopping plant pests and exotic foreign animal diseases that could harm vital agricultural resources on our nation’s borders. However, the damage that this species could cause to the country’s agricultural ecosystem was not detailed.

As part of their job, CBP officers screen international travelers and cargo for illicit narcotics, undeclared currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agricultural products and other illicit products that could harm the American public, businesses Americans and the security and economic vitality of our nation.