Up-and-coming cyberpunk indie ANNO: Mutationem already has a debut date

Years ago, Sony and PlayStation announced the China Hero Project, an initiative that sought to support Chinese indie developers to launch their games on PlayStation consoles. Well, the project has yielded good results and one of the most anticipated games since its announcement now has a release date.

We are talking about ANNO: Mutationema title that drew attention for its cyberpunk graphic style and its gameplay, which would mix 2D action with 3D environments, as well as great animations, a bit of RPG mechanics with exploration and even some metroidvania wrapped in a “rich, dark and weird,” according to Chinese developer ThinkingStars.

Well, this title already has a release date and the best thing is that you won’t have to wait long to enjoy it, since it will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC starting March 17 in a digital version.

What is it ANNO: Mutationem?

In case you don’t know, we inform you that in this cyberpunk adventure the main character is Ann Flores, a young woman who is looking for her lost brother and who will be accompanied on her adventure by her friend Ayane.

The game will take place in Noctis city which was created with very popular cyberpunk influences like Ghost in the Shell. In the streets of Margarita it will be possible to find the drink business of Ann’s sister, Nakamura, in which Ann can work as a waitress to get some money.

Then we leave you with the fantastic cover art of ANNO: Mutationemwhich was run by animator kuvshinov_ilya and shows Ann and Ayane.

ANNO: Mutationem will be sold in 2 editions: how to buy them at a discount?

ANNO: Mutationem It’s available for pre-order now and if you pre-order it before release and you’re a PlayStation Plus member, you can save 10% on the digital standard and collector’s versions.

The base version includes the digital copy of the game for $24.99 USD ($22.49 USD discounted). The Digital Collector’s Edition includes a digital copy of the game, 2-pack of special costumes (no special effects), 3-pack of particle effects weapons, 2-pack of weapon upgrade chips, digital soundtrack, and the digital art for $39.99 USD ($31.49 USD discounted).

In addition, you must take into account that it is a title compatible with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, so if you buy it you can play it on any system. In the trailer it is indicated that if the game is set aside (apparently in any of its editions) it will be possible to get a themed outfit as a bonus, but the PlayStation Store pages do not mention it. However, the developer shared how the outfit will look.

Hi! For those of you who cannot find the game on pre-order for PS4: please check out the PS4 Store, it won’t show up on the webstore like PS5, but only in the store you access thru your console 🙏 Also please see the bonus theme outfit you get for pre-ordering below! pic.twitter.com/cgYu5PTbtk — ANNO: Mutationem (@AnnoMuta) February 17, 2022

It is not yet known how much both versions will cost on Steam, but on this platform it is already possible to play a demo, which will no longer be available after a week.

How about ANNO: Mutationem? Will you give it a try on PlayStation or PC? Tell us in the comments.

ANNO: Mutationem It will debut on March 17 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. You can find more about this title if you visit this page.

