“Up by 100 billion in 2020” – Corriere.it

Italians people of savers in times of uncertainty. At the end of 2020, the net wealth of Italian families amounted to 10,010 billion euros8.7 times their disposable income, registering one growth of 1% (about 100 billion) compared to 2019. This was underlined by a joint survey by Bank of Italy and Istat, “The wealth of institutional sectors in Italy”.

The report specifies that houses, the main form of investment for families, represent almost half of gross wealth for a value of 5,163 billion. Financial assets, the researchers specify, are growing compared to the previous year, especially for the increase of deposits and insurance reserves, while the total of liabilities is almost stable. In detail, financial assets reached 4,800 billion, an increase compared to the previous year. The total of household liabilities, equal to 967 billion, however, remained unchanged. In comparison with some advanced economies, the net wealth of Italian families remains high when compared to gross disposable income, while among the lowest when compared to the population.

The international comparison

In fact, measured in relation to the population, the net wealth of Italian families at the end of 2020 is lower than that of other countries

, with the exception of Spain. In international comparison, the strong growth in net wealth per capita of US households stands out since 2012, driven mainly by the dynamics of financial asset prices The weight of real assets on overall household assets for Italy (56%) was similar to that of France and Germany, lower than that of Spain (69%, relative to 2019) and higher than that of other countries, confirming the importance of non-financial investments, and especially real estate, in our country. From 2012 to 2020, however, the weight of financial investments gradually increased, with an overall increase of almost 7 percentage points.