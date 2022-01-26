Up for auction is the Buick Roadmaster of “Rain Man”, star of the film with Hoffman and Cruise

Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise, and the 1949 Buick Roadmaster on which they travel across the United States: they star in ‘Rain Man’, the 1988 film that won four Academy Awards. In Barry Levinson’s masterpiece Cruise plays car salesman Charlie Babbit and Hoffman (who was elected Best Actor for the performance) of his autistic brother Raymond. Together, strangers, they set off on a journey aboard the car inherited from their father, learning to know each other. That car today, after more than thirty years, will be auctioned.

The Buick Rain Man Roadmaster Convertible was defined by Levinson as a character in the film, his presence was so important to the development of the story, and it is the highlight of the auction to be held on January 27 at Bonhams. Of that car which Raymond recalled on the big screen that “only 8095 models were produced”, two models were used for the film. At the end of the shoot, one was bought by Hoffman – who is going to be auctioned – the other by Levinson.

Restored by Larry Payne, California and on display at a 1989 Buick Car Club event, Hoffman’s “Rain Man Buick” has always stuck with the actor, but has rarely been seen on the road for the past 34 years: “It’s remained in storage for too long – said Hoffman – should be guided, enjoyed and appreciated “.

On January 27, therefore, at the Scottsdale Auction in Bonhams, the car, worth between $ 150,000 and $ 250,000, will be sold. Buick’s flagship model since 1930, it had become synonymous with power, style and elegance, and after the 1949 restyling its power was increased to 150hp: “This Roadmaster offers an extraordinary opportunity, truly once in a lifetime, to own the third character in a cult film as “Rain Man” – said Jakob Greisen, vice president of the Bonhams auction house – We are honored to have received this special car and I am sure it will be a success among Buick enthusiasts and fans of the Mr. Hoffman and ‘Rain Man’ ”.