up for grabs iPhone 13 and Franciacorta bottles

Good news coming from Esselunga, ready once again to amaze its customers with the Christmas contest that is giving away the gift that everyone wants. Here’s what it is.

December has arrived, to the delight of adults and especially children, who can’t wait to spend days in the name of serenity, thanks to the holidays that are now upon us. Precisely in view of the arrival of the long-awaited Christmas day, in fact, many are putting their hand to the wallet in order to buy goods and services to give to friends and relatives. But not only that, with the arrival of the last month of the year many are waiting impatiently for the Esselunga Christmas contest.

Starting Thursday December 9 until you get to Friday December 24, 2021In fact, it will be possible to participate in the new competition of the well-known supermarket chain, which is giving away the very rich awards, very welcome and coveted. So let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it and above all what are the gifts that you can take home just before Christmas.

Esselunga, the most anticipated Christmas contest arrives: everything you need to know

In the last period we have been asked to pay attention to various measures in order to try to counter the spread of the virus. Precisely in this context, there has been a massive increase in the use of various electronic devices, so much so that, in some cases, we find ourselves having to deal with a smartphone addiction.

Thanks to the latter, on the other hand, we have the possibility to communicate at any time with friends, relatives and companies, even if physically distant from us. A growing interest in technology, so much so that too long S has decided to give away one of the objects of desire of all fans of the tech sector.

But not only that, again thanks to the new Christmas competition of the well-known supermarket chain it is possible to take home another one prize particularly coveted and appreciated. But what it is and above all how it is possible to participate in the Esselunga competition? So let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

Esselunga competition, iPhone 13 and Franciacorta bottles to be won

We all, inevitably, have to do the expense, in such a way as to be able to purchase the goods that allow us to meet the various daily needs. From food to household cleaning products, in fact, there are so many things we need.

Precisely in this context, therefore, it will be interesting to know that, with the arrival of December, it is possible to go shopping and at the same time try to bring home some awards particularly welcome. From Thursday 9 December until Friday 24 December, in fact, it is possible to participate in the Christmas contest most awaited, namely that of Esselunga.

On the occasion of the 2021 edition, it must be known, the well-known supermarket chain has decided to give away 16 thousand iPhone 13 and 208 thousand bottles of Franciacorta Brut DOCG Contadi Castaldi.

Esselunga, how to participate in the 2021 Christmas contest

Is iPhone 13 that the bottles of Franciacorta, as it is easy to imagine, they present themselves as particularly coveted and appreciated prizes, especially considering that we are now close to Christmas day.

Precisely for this reason it is not surprising that many are wondering how to participate in the Esselunga Christmas 2021 competition. Well, to this end, all you have to do is the expense at one of the Esselunga physical stores or Esserbella perfumeries.

Alternatively, you can also shop online, obviously on the website of the well-known supermarket chain. But not only that, it is necessary to present the Fidaty card. You will then receive a postcard for every 30 euros spent or every 50 Strawberry points accumulated. The postcard looks like a sort of scratch card with 6 squares represented above.

If at least three out of six symbols are the same, then the corresponding prize is won. All that remains is to wait until December 9th to start participating in the competition and hope to be able to take home an iPhone 13 or a bottle of sparkling wine with which to celebrate the arrival of the new year.