News

up for grabs the tickets for Lazio-Empoli – PHOTOS – LazioPress.it

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

Binance, new social survey: tickets for Lazio-Empoli are up for grabs – PHOTOS


Fb-Button

@ LazioPress.it has a new Instagram account. Come back to follow him. CLICK HERE

The main sponsor of Lazio Binance, has launched a new social survey aimed at all Biancocelesti fans. On the official website of the platform, it will be possible to choose the song for the warm-up of the next championship challenge of the Lazio scheduled againstEmpoli. Participants will be given the chance to win tickets for this match of A league.

Below is the social post published by Lazio:

The whole LazioPress.it world in a single link. CLICK HERE and stay informed 365 days about Lazio. FOREVER FREE

THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS:


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Rihanna’s dress at the 2021 Met Gala

September 16, 2021

Very light column: What is your Christmas movie?

10 hours ago

Endgame, the “plausible” roadmap for Ethereum 2.0

2 weeks ago

The game promotes creativity and innovation

September 19, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button