up for grabs the tickets for Lazio-Empoli – PHOTOS – LazioPress.it

Binance, new social survey: tickets for Lazio-Empoli are up for grabs – PHOTOS
The main sponsor of Lazio Binance, has launched a new social survey aimed at all Biancocelesti fans. On the official website of the platform, it will be possible to choose the song for the warm-up of the next championship challenge of the Lazio scheduled againstEmpoli. Participants will be given the chance to win tickets for this match of A league.
Below is the social post published by Lazio:
📣 Ready, Set, Vote
Ticket Giveaway
🔸Get your LAZIO #BinanceFanTokens ready
🔸Choose SS Lazio’s warm up song via Fan Voting
🔸Win a pair of Lazio Vs Empoli tickets
🔸Celebrate with the team in Serie A on 6th January 2022
Sign up on @binance ➡️ https://t.co/jePYIahU74 pic.twitter.com/mHveghxnyN
– SSLazio (@OfficialSSLazio) December 23, 2021
