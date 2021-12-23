up for grabs the tickets for Lazio-Empoli – PHOTOS – LazioPress.it

Binance, new social survey: tickets for Lazio-Empoli are up for grabs – PHOTOS





@ LazioPress.it has a new Instagram account. Come back to follow him. CLICK HERE

The main sponsor of Lazio Binance, has launched a new social survey aimed at all Biancocelesti fans. On the official website of the platform, it will be possible to choose the song for the warm-up of the next championship challenge of the Lazio scheduled againstEmpoli. Participants will be given the chance to win tickets for this match of A league.

Below is the social post published by Lazio:

📣 Ready, Set, Vote

Ticket Giveaway

🔸Get your LAZIO #BinanceFanTokens ready

🔸Choose SS Lazio’s warm up song via Fan Voting

🔸Win a pair of Lazio Vs Empoli tickets

🔸Celebrate with the team in Serie A on 6th January 2022

Sign up on @binance ➡️ https://t.co/jePYIahU74 pic.twitter.com/mHveghxnyN – SSLazio (@OfficialSSLazio) December 23, 2021

The whole LazioPress.it world in a single link. CLICK HERE and stay informed 365 days about Lazio. FOREVER FREE

THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS:



