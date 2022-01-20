Up to 10 thousand euros if you find these 50 cents PHOTO

50 cent coins are very rare to find. We are clearly not talking about the euro currency but about the old lira. Collectors are willing to spend a fortune on the rarest 50-cent coins, which they can really be worth a fortune. This is partly due to the fact that this value, more than a century ago, was considered very high and coins of this denomination were rarely printed, as only a few people could afford to spend such a large amount. The coins with a smaller denomination, on the other hand, were minted in a greater number of copies precisely because they were the most used. Here because the 50 cent coins are real collector’s items that can be worth up to € 10,000.

The 50 cents from 1924 are worth a fortune

As mentioned, the older the date on the coin, the more those with a value of 50 cents can really make you rich. The currency we are talking about is the one with the value of 50 cents of 1924. It is very easy to recognize.

The obverse shows the half bust of King Vittorio Emanuele III, who comes in uniform and with his eyes turned to the left. If you find a coin that depicts a king but you don’t know who it is, know that, for this coin, along the edge on the left is the wording “VITT-EM-III-RE”. It is important not to get confused with the writing which, on the other hand, is present just below the image of the King. In this position you should find the words “G-ROMAGNOLI”, written in block letters. In this case, however, it is not the name of the king but that of the author of the coin.

Turning the coin on the reverse, we find another image: a woman holding a torch while driving a chariot drawn by four lions. Also in this case, pay attention to the writings around the figure. In order for it to be the right coin, in fact, you must find above it the writing “AEQVITAS” (Equitas), while below the indication of the value of the coin, ie “C-50”. It is also important in this case not to get confused with the initials on the chariot pulled by lions. They indicate the initials of the author’s name: “GRM”.

Watch out for the edge of the coin

If you find this particular 50 cent coin you can rest assured that you have an inestimable value object in your hands that can even sell for 10,000 euros. To reach this figure, however, it is important that the edge of the coin is lined. If you were to find the same coin, with all the features listed so far, but with a smooth edge, don’t underestimate it anyway: it too has a very high value. We are talking about around € 5,000.

The abbreviation FDC suui 50 cents

Last, but certainly the most important, is knowing how to recognize how the coin is cataloged. To get to the figure we talked about, that is 10,000 euros, it is necessary that the coin is in uncirculated condition (FDC). If it shows too many signs of wear, this abbreviation can change into splendid coin (SPL) or beautiful coin (MB) and the value drops a lot, reaching only € 1,000.