Up to 10 thousand euros if you find this coin: here is which one, PHOTO

Numismatics, i.e. the study of coins and banknotes, has always been one of the hobby more widespread and emblematic worthy of this name, both because money is inevitably used by everyone, but also for the enormous historical, cultural and social value that this type of object in most cases keeps more or less hidden.

The term numismatics itself does not indicate the collection of coins but precisely the study, even if for a long time the factor that has interested most of the enthusiasts is precisely the “economic” one. Among the elements that make a coin more precious, the state of conservation, that of rarity and also the request from collectors stand out.

Italian coins of value

The lira was the official currency of our country from the unification of 1861 until 2002, when it was replaced by the euro. Over the course of about a century and a half, the lira has gone through very important phases, including major political and cultural changes, which is why in a few decades a “denomination” can highlight enormous differences in terms of perception of the currency, even at cause of inflation, i.e. the loss of purchasing power.

10 thousand euro coin

An example is dictated by the 10 lire coin, which represented a smaller denomination from the second half of the 20th century (such as the Ear) but which was previously made of gold and enjoyed much higher purchasing power: an example is given by 10 Lire Vittorio Emanuele III Plow, made in a few thousand copies in 1910 and 1912, during the reign of Vittorio Emanuele III. The name derives from the depiction of a plowman intent on plowing with the cultivation tool, while the other “face” sees the face of the penultimate king of Italy in profile.

This coin, almost impossible to find in the 1910 version because it was not issued, while just over 6000 were made in 1912 that if in Brilliant Uncirculated easily exceed the value of 10 thousand euros.



