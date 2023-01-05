Technology

up to 12 MSI and free for any company

Photo of Admin Admin2 days ago
0 61 1 minute read

A few weeks ago we shared a Shopping Guide with the best smartphones of 2022 to give away at Christmas, where they were listed from the most basic to the highest ranges.

And if what you are looking for is a iPhone 14 or an iPhone 14 Plusin any of its storages and in several of its colors, in Amazon Mexico we can find them with a discount of up to more than 3,000 pesos.

Echo devices with smart focus from 599 pesos in Amazon Mexico: Alexa with a discount to control the light at home

Being products sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico, it has free shipping for all users and those with an Amazon Prime subscription can enjoy next-day delivery, depending on their location.

And the store allows us to add a accidental damage insurance, different from Apple Care, such as shocks, falls or liquid spills from day one, as well as voltage variation coverage, for two years with an additional cost that depends on the model and capacity.

Huawei MatePad SE with discount, gift headphones and coupon in official store: HarmonyOS 3 and 2K screen to give away this Three Kings Day

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus at a discount on Amazon Mexico

iphones

In Xataka Selection We publish offers and discounts from different online stores in Mexico. Some of the links in this post may belong to an affiliate program. None of the items mentioned have been proposed by brands or stores, their introduction being a sole decision of the editorial team. Product price and availability are subject to change without notice.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin2 days ago
0 61 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Apple learns from its mistakes and is already thinking about these news to raise interest in the basic models of the iPhone 15 – IOS

1 day ago

Connect your Android to Windows 11 and work as one team

4 days ago

Andrea San Martin was excited to buy her iPhone 14: “Labor issues”

1 day ago

These are the new features of WhatsApp for this 2023 for both Android and iOS

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2023, All Rights Reserved  | D1SoftballNews.com
Back to top button