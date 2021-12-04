up to 1,300 euros more

Pensions higher in 2022. After last year’s stop, the revaluation of checks is back. Furthermore, with the incoming income tax cut, the treatments above 15 thousand euros gross a year will have a further increase. With the greatest benefits foreseen for incomes around 50 thousand euros gross per year. The revision of the deductions for all categories of taxpayers – but the details are yet to be defined – will then lead to an increase in the exemption threshold for pensioners below which no taxes are due. Until now, the limit was set at € 8,130 and is expected to rise to € 8,500.

Taxes, for low incomes cut by over a thousand euros

Pensions, the decree

The decree of the Ministry of Economy, in agreement with the Department of Labor, with the revaluation rate of pension allowances was published last November 26 in the Official Gazette. Due to the sharp surge in inflation in recent months, the value was set at 1.7%, after pensions in 2021 had not been adjusted to the high cost of living given that the previous year prices had marked a negative trend. . It is also possible that the provisional revaluation percentage, which is established on the basis of the first nine months of this year, could be a little lower than the actual one, given the progressive growth in inflation recorded in recent months. The missing share will in any case be recovered in 2023.

This time, however, the equalization of pensions (as the revaluation is technically defined) will be able to take advantage of a more advantageous calculation mechanism in recent years: the increase will in fact be applied entirely to the pension range which reaches 4 times the minimum INPS (26,680 euros per gross year), 90 per cent on the range from 4 to 5 times and 75% over 5 times (i.e. above 33,475 euros gross per year). The cost of the adjustment is estimated at 4.7 billion. In 2022 the pensions, which INPS will recalculate before the end of the year, will also benefit from the tax cut that the government is preparing to launch and not yet defined in all details. Based on the agreements found in the majority, and so far contested by the unions because they favor higher incomes, the new rates should change as follows: the first (up to 15 thousand euros gross) remains unchanged at 23 percent. That of 27 percent, which ranges from 15,000 to 28,000 euros, drops to 25, while the subsequent 38 percent drops to 35 and applies up to 50,000 euros, beyond which the 43 percent withdrawal is triggered ( the 41% rate is eliminated).

The profit

The benefit of the lower tax burden, which varies according to income, will therefore be added to the revaluation of pensions. The earnings will progressively grow up to a peak of around 50,000 euros of income and then decrease again. Up to 15 thousand there are only the effects of the revaluation (about 200 euros maximum). Going up to 20 thousand euros of gross pension per year, the increase reaches 344 euros, while at 40 thousand euros the increase goes up to 1,016 euros. Then it grows again taking advantage of the drop in tax rates and reaches around 1,330 euros for an income of around 50,000 euros gross. The benefit due to the tax cut is then reduced to the fixed amount of 270 euros, while the revaluation obviously varies according to the amount of the pension.

In the table the average savings expected for income from work or retirement with the cut in income tax (the revaluation of checks is not considered)