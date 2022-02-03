Up to 17 thousand euros if you have this old 10 Lire coin

The old liras have not been in circulation for twenty years, and those small coins, such as 10 lire, have been around for even longer. But this does not mean that there are no more. In reversecollectors are increasingly hungry for this type of coins because they are becoming increasingly rare; and the great thing is that each of us in the house can have an old banknote or an old coin of inestimable value. Maybe he left it there by mistake, in some drawer or in some jar, forgetting to take it to the bank and exchange it for the new euro currency.

A particular 10 lire coin

The lira has been circulating for many years and among all the remains received when we paid it could hide in our wallets one 10 lire coin worth several thousand euros without us knowing anything. Maybe it’s the one we forgot to change and is still in our house. It really should be said: you would do well to check, because selling this coin could really change your life.

We are talking about the 10 lire Vittorio Emanuele II – Kingdom of Sardinia. The denomination of these coins had already become rather rare close to the exchange rate with the euro but this particular currency is even more so. It is indeed minted in gold in the period between 1850 and 1860.

How much are the 10 lire Vittorio Emanuele II worth

If you have this coin engraved with a date between 1850 and 1860 you are holding a coin of a value that can reach up to 17,000 euros. Of course, as with all coins, the degree of conservation determines the value at which they can be sold. For the Vittorio Emanuele II coin it is necessary an uncirculated degree of conservation (FDC); but don’t worry, if the coin is not perfectly preserved you can still sell it at a lower price. And this is not an insignificant figure. Indeed, if the coin has some imperfections but is in any case well preserved, its value can even reach 4,000 euros.

Beware of these other rare coins too

Always talking about 10 lire coins, there are other examples that can be worth a fortune. One of these is the 10 lire coin Olivo. It was issued until 1950 and has been replaced from the 10 lire ear, which even those who have used this currency for a short time will surely remember. But if you find a coin 10 lire olive treetherefore minted before 1950, know that you have in your hands a coin which, in its degree of conservation, uncirculated, it can also be worth 3,500 euros.