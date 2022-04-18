Up to 20 Netflix movies were “unearthed” by a tweeter and are now all the rage | Chronicle

Just by entering Netflixusers may notice that the movie catalog, series and documentaries available is almost infinite. Therefore, when choosing a content to play, people are often in trouble. However, a Chilean film critic and tweeter went viral in the last few hours for proposing a multicultural list to enjoy on the platform.

The meaning of this guiding luck is none other than to bring to light the content “hidden” or perhaps not so popular, waiting crouched to be reproduced. That’s how he explained it Gonzalo Frias Aguirre, a Chilean film critic and tweeter. In addition, he made sure to represent an interesting range of countries so that no one feels left out. From Argentina to South Korea, no one was missing.

1-Illustrious Citizen

To begin with, the driver also referred to the film in which they star Oscar Martinez Y Dady Brievawhere the story of a successful writer who returns to Rooms, the town of his childhood. Although he is received as a hero, his stay there will cause him nothing but trouble. “Great questioning about idols, creation, sources of inspiration”Frias commented.

2-Setback

This Spanish film was all the rage at the time of its premiere (2017) but little by little it lost popularity. In this case, Mario Casas brings to life Adrián Soria, a successful businessman who wakes up disoriented and learns that he is being accused of murder.

To defend himself, he hires Virginia Goodmanthe best witness trainer in the country, who forces him to remember what happened.

3-The Sun that embraces

Of Taiwanese origin, this film boasts many awards and is ideal for those who enjoy a crime tinged drama. The plot centers around a family trying to get ahead after their youngest son ends up in jail. “It is a devastating family examination of conscience. emotional hit”described the film critic.

4- The disciple

Directly from India comes the story of a promising 24-year-old singer. Obsessed with the search for perfection and conflicted by the relationship with his familythe protagonist will try to succeed in his career to leave behind his father’s failure.

5-Like from Stars on Earth

Without leaving the aforementioned country, this film marked Frías Aguirre so much that he assured that “should be displayed in schools”. It recounts the life of a little boy who goes through maturity, causing problems both at school and in his own family. Nevertheless, an art teacher will come to your world to change it completely.

6-Burning

This South Korean thriller stars Jongsu, an aspiring novelist willing to work anything to survive. Nevertheless, His meeting with an old friend and her pet will push him headlong into a life full of risk and danger..

7-Big Fish and Begonia

A Chinese animated film that comes with a message for all ages, stars Chun, a man who will become a dolphin to explore the human world. There, you will understand the delicate balance that sustains the world.

8-Midsummer

To make it clear what this film is about, its promotional poster announces that “Terror hides in broad daylight”. The film follows a group of friends who travel to a strange summer festival in Sweden, held once every 90 years. Over there they will run into secrets and rituals that will make them reach the limit.

9-Dhanak Rainbow

On this occasion, two brothers will pack their bags and embark on a journey to meet their idol, Sha Ruks Khan. However, in addition to knowing him, they intend to ask for financial help for an eye operation.

10- Ex Machina (2015)

Despite having been released in 2015, many already consider it a “classic”. tells the story of Caleba 24-year-old boy who will win a competition that will allow him to spend a week in a retreat.

Arriving, will meet the first human imitation of artificial intelligenceto get a taste of the possible future of humanity.

11-The Night Comes For Us

You have to travel to Indonesia to captivate lovers of extreme action. “Bloody, inexhaustible rhythm, beauty of choreography and glorious gore”Frías described in his list.

12-On Body and Soul

A hungarian adventure that was made winner of several international awards. It recounts a love story that captivated millions of people around the world.

13-Lazzaron Happy

This Italian film is practically a mockery of modern society and its main character is Lazzaro, a peasant who lives in a village where rights do not exist.

14-Mother!

With Jennifer Lawrence as the protagonist, this story focuses on a couple who settles in a mansion in the middle of the field. Nevertheless, the arrival of another couple will come hand in hand with disturbing and chilling events.

15- Akira

Another animated film, in this case considered by Frías as “one of the best anime ever”. “Without Akira, there is no Matrix”sentenced the film critic.

16- A Shadow in my eye

In the group of the newest, this Danish film based on true events is set in the WWII. It focuses on the story of a group of people who will try to prevent a bomb from hitting a school in Copenhagen. “To appreciate hope, empathy and humanity in dark times”said the Chilean.

17- Amanda Knox

One of the few documentaries included in this list, it builds the homicide of Meredith Kercherwhich took place in 2007. In this case, it focuses on Knox, a young woman who shared a room with whom she was murdered.

18- A Night in Paradise

Another South Korean film, in that it is centered on a gangster war that show no mercy for the other side. Although it shows a certain slowness at first, it gradually becomes captivating for the viewer.

19-About Time

Of British origin and with a lot of emotion, the cast is made up of Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams and Bill Nighy, among others. Together they developed a plot of time travel with a romantic goal behind.

20 – Rush

By last, Chris Hemsworthd Y Daniel Bruhl they put themselves in the shoes of two pilots of the Formula 1. Their rivalry will be the center of the film and will take place both on and off the circuit.