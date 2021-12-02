Up to 200 euros discount on many Samsung products with these discount codes

Despite being on the market for almost a year, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series is still very popular with users, and makes a great gift idea for the upcoming holiday season. If you missed the Black Friday offers but are still interested in buying one of the three Samsung flagships, there is an excellent saving opportunity on the official online store.

And there are discount codes for other smartphones, tablets, notebooks and smart TVs too. Read it all to not miss out on a great saving opportunity.

Up to 200 euros discount on Galaxy S21

The entire Galaxy S21 series is in fact the protagonist of a new promotional initiative, which will allow you to save up to 200 euros on the purchase of a new smartphone. The promotion, valid on the Samsung Store, is active until next January 3rd, unless stocks last.

It starts with Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the most performing model of the Asian giant and one of the best in the photographic field. Using the discount code below you can get a discount of 180 euros on the purchase of the smartphone, really not bad considering its technical specifications. To purchase you can use the link below and use the code GALAXYULTRA180 before proceeding to payment.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from 1,099 euros

If, on the other hand, your budget is less than 1,000 euros, you can “fall back” on Samsung Galaxy S21 or Samsung Galaxy S21 +, which for the occasion are discounted by as much as 200 euros compared to the standard price. This means that the Galaxy S21 can be yours starting at € 679 and that you can buy the Galaxy S21 + starting at € 879.

Also in this case the promotion is valid until January 3 on the Samsung Store, using the coupon GALAXYS200 before proceeding to payment. In this way you will obtain an immediate saving of 200 euros. Follow the link to buy Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S21 +.

Buy Galaxy S21 or S21 + starting at 679 euros

If, on the other hand, you have pointed your eyes towards a folding, such as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, using the discount code FOLDABLE200 you can get an immediate discount of 200 euros on one of the two models by visiting this page.

Samsung also offers a discount of 70 euros, using the code GALAXY70, for the purchase of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (until 31/12) using this link and 200 euros on the purchase of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 / S7 + (until 03/01) with the coupon PROMOTABLET to be used at this address. Following are the other discount codes active in these days, with the relative expiration: