up to 200 euros discount on many smartphones

OnePlus Black Friday is about to enter the heart, which for a few days already has launched a series of particularly advantageous offers to buy their smartphones. The Chinese company follows what appears to be a well-established market trend and launches the highlight of its promotion with one week earlier than Black Friday.

We therefore start from November 19 with the new discount campaign, which involves the most popular smartphones and which also offers discounts on accessories, thanks to a couple of coupons to be applied in the cart. Once again we are faced with very important discounts, which reach 200 euros compared to the list price, allowing you to save very important.

OnePlus Black Friday

There are six smartphones in promotion for this initiative, with discounts that are valid from 19th to 30th November, then until the day after Cyber ​​Monday which effectively closes this long month of discounts. We start with OnePlus Nord CE 5G, a medium range well received by the market, which will be discounted by 50 euros compared to the normal price. Until November 30 you can therefore buy it on the official website for 249 euros instead of 299 euros, without the need to use any discount code.

It continues with OnePlus Nord, the device that marked the company’s real debut in the mid-range of the market. More than a year after its launch it is still a very valid device, especially with the 25% discount on the occasion of Black Friday. In fact, you can buy it on the official store for 300 euros instead of 399 euros until November 30th.

If your budget is larger you can consider OnePlus 8T, which one year after its arrival on the market is still a current device and much better than most current mid-range devices. These days you can buy it on the official store at 399 euros instead of 599 euros, a very inviting discount of 200 euros, valid until November 30th.

Slightly more expensive, but equally valid, is OnePlus Nord 2, one of the most established mid-range devices in this 2021. The discount is not high, given that it is a very recent product, but 50 euros of savings are not to be thrown away if it you appreciated. You can buy it on the OnePlus website for 449 euros instead of 499 euros in the version with 12 GB of RAM.

Obviously, the promotions dedicated to the two flagships of 2021 could not be missing, namely OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, discounted respectively of 150 and 200 euros, with prices that make them very competitive against direct rivals, even those presented in recent weeks. You can buy OnePlus 9 for 549 euros instead of 699 euros while OnePlus 9 Pro is on offer at 699 euros instead of 899 euros, really great deals.

However, they do not end here OnePlus promotions for Black Friday, as there are two coupons available to apply to the cart before completing the payment. In particular with the code NOVBFD02 you can get a 2% discount for purchases over 500 euros, while with the code NOVBFD03 you will get a 3% discount as long as you buy products for at least 800 euros.

In this way you can save even more if you are interested in covers, accessories, headphones and other products for sale on the official OnePlus store.

