up to 200 Euros discount on smartphones for Amazon’s Black Friday

On the occasion of Amazon’s Black Friday Week, OnePlus has also decided to discount some of its smartphones. From 19 to 29 November, in this case, users will be able to enjoy up to 200 Euros discount on almost the entire range.

Among the most interesting offers we find one 200 Euro reduction on the OnePlus 9 Pro, famous for the Hasselblad Camera for Mobile photographic system, but also the OnePlus 8T. On OnePlus 9, however, a discount of 150 euros is offered.

In promotion also OnePlus Nord, which turned out to be OnePlus’ best-selling device in Europe and which marked OnePlus’s entry into the mid-range, which is available at a price of 130 Euros lower than the list price.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G instead is discounted by 50 euros in the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage: the smartphone includes a 50 megapixel main camera with iMX 766 sensor, optical image stabilization, Warp Charge 65 and 4500 mAh battery.

Finally, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which was launched last June, will be available with discounts of up to 60 Euros.

Obviously we will report the best OnePlus offers on these pages and in our hub dedicated to Black Friday 2021.