Up to 25,000 people in Spain may suffer from narcolepsy, 60% of whom will go undiagnosed.

Madrid, September 21 (Europa Press) –

The Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN) estimates that 25,000 people in Spain may suffer from narcolepsy, and 60 percent of them are still undiagnosed; The little social knowledge that exists about the disease and misconceptions about it mean that there can be a delay of up to ten years in diagnosis.

This Friday, September 22, is World Narcolepsy Day, a chronic neurological disease, classified in the group of sleep disorders, which affects more than three million people worldwide. It is a disorder characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness, sudden and uncontrollable falling asleep, sleep paralysis and, in some cases, hallucinations while falling asleep or waking up.

“On the other hand, up to 80 percent of patients also suffer from cataplexy, which is a sudden loss of muscle tone, which is usually triggered by experiencing strong emotions such as laughter, surprise or anger and which manifests itself as muscle weakness. “There is a complete loss of muscle control, leading to falls,” says Dr. Ana Fernández Arcos, coordinator of the Wake and Sleep Disorders Study Group of the Spanish Society of Neurology.

Up to 60 percent of them suffer from nightmares, sleep paralysis or hallucinations and it is estimated that 70 percent of patients present abnormal behavior during sleep. And, because of these changes in the sleep-wake cycle, many patients present cognitive alterations such as difficulties in paying attention and making decisions, and difficulties in executive functions.

On the other hand, patients with narcolepsy have a high prevalence of related co-morbidities, which can also have a significant impact on the patient’s quality of life: up to 60 percent have another sleep disorder, 20 percent suffer from eating disorders. and mood disorders in patients with narcolepsy triple the prevalence of the general population, especially generalized anxiety disorder.

Additionally, it is estimated that 30 percent of patients suffer from high blood pressure, more than 15 percent from diabetes, 27 percent from cholesterol, 19 percent from thyroid problems and more than 20 percent from migraine.

Narcolepsy can begin at any age, although it usually begins in adolescents or young adults – with peak incidence between 15 and 36 years – and, in the majority of cases, the cause behind this disease is unknown: only Less than 5 percent of patients have a family history or it is associated with some other type of disease.

In any case, there is increasing evidence that, at least in cases of narcolepsy type 1 (when accompanied by cataplexy), it may be an autoimmune disorder, with a certain genetic predisposition combined with various environmental factors. Considering, it produces loss. Neurons that produce a peptide – hypocretin – are located in the hypothalamus, a structure of the brain.

“On the other hand, the delay in diagnosis is also important. In Spain, delays in diagnosis of up to 10 years from the onset of symptoms have been observed, but worldwide, the average time to receive a diagnosis is between 8 and “15 years. And it’s possible that many people who are currently diagnosed with other illnesses—like epilepsy, depression or schizophrenia—actually have narcolepsy.”

delay in diagnosis

Behind these delays in diagnosis are aspects such as the little social knowledge that exists about the disease and misconceptions about it, that most of the symptoms of narcolepsy are common to other medical conditions and, in addition, that it is a disease that evolves. Gradually: It is common for patients not to seek advice about their symptoms until the severity of existing symptoms progresses and/or additional symptoms develop, although progression of symptoms may begin within 4 days. -Continuation after 6 years is unusual. The disease.

“In most cases, excessive daytime sleepiness is usually the first symptom of the disease. Bearing in mind that we know that only a third of patients with sleep disorders consult a specialist, on days like today In, it is important to note that if you suspect that you are experiencing symptoms of this disease or any other disease that causes sleep disorders, seek medical attention to receive a diagnosis and appropriate treatment. It is advisable to give,” Fernandez Arcos highlighted.

“Although there is no definitive cure for narcolepsy, there are various therapeutic options that can help manage symptoms and improve the quality of life of those affected. Additionally, the treatment approach depends on the severity of the symptoms and the individual. May vary.Each patient’s needs.