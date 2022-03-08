Up to $ 300,000 for YouTube podcasts

The last frontier of online content, to look at where the giants of the Web invest their money, are the podcast. After saturating the Internet with textual contentOf photo of all kinds and of video from 30 seconds to several hours now is the time to bet on audio content. YouTube does not want to miss the “podcast momentum“and plans to invest heavily in this segment of the UCGthat is “User Generated Content“.









It remains to be seen how, however, why YouTube is a video platform, not audio. According to what was revealed by BloombergHowever, YouTube would already have a program ready incentives for creators who bring podcasts to its platform. Very strong incentives: from $ 50,000 to $ 300,000, based on the contents. The higher figures, according to Bloomberg, would be reserved for networks while the lower incentives for individual creators. Podcasts are episodic audio programs, which deal with the most disparate topics: from politics to cooking. And in the United States, as in Italy and Europe, they have been very successful, as they are a good way to stay up to date while engaging in other activities as well.

Podcast mania

In the United States there are podcast stars like Joe Rogan who has recently been at the center of controversy on Spotify for his views on vaccines. So much so that Neil Young has dissociated himself leaving the platform for other shores. Or the team of H3 very famous for his collaborations with PewDiePie.

However, i production costs a successful podcast video show can be exorbitant, like a TV show.

Huge investments are needed to set up a recording studio for video, to hire authors and develop a editorial plan fully functional video publishing, and these expenses often persuade authors to forgo the opportunity to bring audio podcasts to YouTube (or other platforms) as well.

Also because, while the income on podcast platforms they are now known, those on video platforms are not at all.

YouTube pays for podcasts

In this direction come the robust ones YouTube incentives for podcasters, who on closer inspection could only cover part of the investment but are already a big step forward compared to doing everything alone.

In anticipation of this new project, Kai Chuk, an expert in the sector, was appointed last year to lead the new podcasting project as “Podcast Lead“.