up to 38% discount on smartphones and much more

Now that the first round of Xiaomi’s Winter Sale has ended, the well-known brand has decided to renew the promotional initiative through the launch of the Winter Sale Round 2.

In this context, the official Xiaomi portal is full of offers, which will remain active until January 30, 2022. Discounts go up to 38% and the initiative includes various types of products. Clearly an important focus is placed on the smartphone world, but in reality there are also televisions, monitors, smartwatches, smart bands and so on and so forth.

Among the offers that stand out, we find that relating to the 4 / 64GB variant of the Redmi 10 smartphone, which will be sold at a price of € 159.90 (instead of € 199.90). Among other things, there is no lack of an offer relating to the 4 / 128GB model, which will be offered at 179.90 euros (instead of 229.90 euros). In both cases, these are flash sale that will start at 00:00 on 24 January 2022 and will remain active until 23:59 on 25 January 2022. The discount on Xiaomi 11T from 8 / 256GB, sold now, should not be underestimated. for € 499.90 (instead of € 599.90).

Turning instead to the world of televisions, the Mi TV P1 50 model is offered at 429.90 euros (instead of 599.90 euros). The offer relating to Mi TV P1 55 instead drops the price of the TV to 479.90 euros (instead of 649.90 euros). In short, there are several active promotions and you may therefore want to “take a leap” on the official Xiaomi portal in these days.