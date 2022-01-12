up to 40% discount on three foldable smartphones, including Samsung

Following the Unieuro offer on an Italian smartphone, we now focus on other promotions related to the world of mobile devices. More precisely, Unieuro has started discounts of up to 40% on three folding smartphones.

In fact, on the official website of the well-known chain, promotions related to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Motorola RAZR 5G. The most significant savings, or the 40% discount, relates to the latter device, which is now offered at 949 euros through the official Unieuro portal (instead of 1599 euros). The variant at the center of the promotion is the “branded” TIM one.

Turning to solutions from Samsung, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (12 / 256GB) is now sold for 1399 euros on the Unieuro website. Previously, it seems, the cost amounted to 1849 euros, so in this case there is a possible saving of 24%. As for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, the price has now dropped to 749 euros through the official Unieuro portal, for a 31% discount (as generally the cost would be 1099 euros). These last two offers are part of Unieuro’s True Out of All initiative, which will continue until January 27, 2022.

In short, Unieuro has launched three offers relating to folding smartphones, giving rise to an interesting situation (especially in a period of low availability of tech products in general). In any case, if you like delve into the foldable market situation, you can do this by consulting our special on the best top-of-the-range Android smartphones (which also examines the folding).