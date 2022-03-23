up to 400 euros that you can spend on culture, including video games

Finally, the Youth Cultural Bonus has gone ahead after the approval of the Council of Ministers. Spain is processing a measure that aims to boost growth and investment of the youngest in cultural products or activities. As pointed out by ElDiario.es, this tool will allow 500,000 people to benefit from it.

The item allocated to the Youth Cultural Bonus is 210 million euros with which they intend to cover all the requests. It has also been indicated that there will be no restrictions linked to the applicant’s income or family assets. These are the possible investments to be made with the coupon, listed in the BOE (Official State Gazette):

A maximum of 200 euros for live arts, cultural heritage and audiovisual arts : tickets and subscriptions for performing arts, live music, cinema, museums, assets that are part of the Spanish historical heritage, libraries, exhibitions and scenic, literary, musical or audiovisual festivals.

: tickets and subscriptions for performing arts, live music, cinema, museums, assets that are part of the Spanish historical heritage, libraries, exhibitions and scenic, literary, musical or audiovisual festivals. A maximum of 100 euros for cultural products on physical support : books; magazines, newspapers, or other periodicals; video games, musical scores, vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, or those known as Blu-ray.

: books; magazines, newspapers, or other periodicals; video games, musical scores, vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, or those known as Blu-ray. A maximum of 100 euros for digital or online consumption: subscriptions and rentals to musical, reading or audio-reading, or audiovisual platforms, purchase of audiobooks, purchase of digital books, purchase of songs or digital albums through music sales platforms, subscription for downloading multimedia files (known as podcasts), subscriptions to video games in the cloud or online, digital subscriptions to newspapers or other periodicals.

Procedures and requirements to apply for the Youth Cultural Bonus

Although it has already been approved by the Government of Spain, there are still procedures to be completed. One of them is to know which institutions or establishments adhere to the Youth Cultural Voucher, as well as creating a digital platform with which to manage its payment. The executive’s estimate is to have everything ready for the summer of 2022, although there is no specific date.

It will be necessary to turn 18 in 2022 to be able to be linked to the coupon, have Spanish nationality, have legal residence in the country or be a refugee in Spanish territory. They explain from the Government that the measure that affects those who reach the age of majority responds to the fact that “it implies, in addition to the assumption of some duties and rights, autonomy with regard to their decisions in many areas, also in the cultural “.

Each person who requests the Youth Cultural Bonus will have a limit of 365 days from the activation of the funds to be able to use them with a nominal virtual prepaid card. There are several cases in which the 400 euros cannot be investedcollected by the BOE: