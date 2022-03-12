up to 45 minutes a day and one person at a time – Targatocn.it

The Crisis Unit and the Direction of the Regional Health Department sent a circular, in line with national guidelines, to the regional health authorities, to the managing bodies of social assistance services and to the socio-assistance and social-health Presidia. the access of visitors to the structures of the hospital and territorial network.

In particular, access to the departments to visit a loved one is allowed only if:

in possession of reinforced Covid-19 green certification, or issued following the administration of the booster dose following the primary vaccination cycle;

in possession of the green Covid-19 certification issued following the completion of the primary vaccination cycle or the successful recovery, together with a certification attesting the negative result of the rapid or molecular antigen test performed in the 48 hours prior to access.

in possession of a certification attesting the negative result of the rapid or molecular antigen test performed in the 48 hours prior to access.

Visits for each patient can last up to 45 minutes per day and must be spread over time.

To avoid gatherings, access is allowed to only one visitor at a time per patient for a total of up to 2 people outside the room at the same time.

To ensure the safety of patients and their visitors, it will be the care of the health workers present in the ward to enforce certain rules, namely the correct use of the FFP2 mask and disinfection of the hands: in the event of violations, they will be forced to remove visitors.

At the entrance to the garrison, visitors will be measured the temperature and checked for the green pass.

The note clarifies that “medical directors are given the right to adopt more restrictive measures in relation to the specific epidemiological context, guaranteeing a minimum access of not less than 45 minutes”.