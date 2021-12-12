up to 530 Euros less on 5 excellent laptops

With the launch of the Christmas Under-Cost from Mediaworld, valid until December 19, the prices of many products drop again even after Black Friday. On this occasion we will deal, in particular, 5 laptops in discount with denominations up to 530 Euros on the price list.

The cheapest model we have noticed is the laptop Dell Vostro 3500 M1TD5 discounted from 699 Euros to 499 Euros, with payment in 20 zero rate installments. It is a laptop with a 3 GHz base frequency Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU and 4.1 GHz Turbo clock, 256 GB of memory in SSD format, 4 GB of RAM and a 15.6-inch Full HD LED screen. . The operating system on first boot is Windows 10 Pro, but there is guaranteed support for Windows 11.

A little more expensive alternative is the notebook HP 250 G8 which drops from 749 Euros to 579 Euros, always purchasable in 20 installments at zero rate. Here we find the Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4 GHz base and 4.2 GHz Turbo processor, 256 GB of SSD, 8 GB of RAM and a 15.6-inch Full HD WLED screen.

Now we’ll see a tempting duo from Huawei instead: the less expensive it is Huawei MateBook D15 with Intel Core i5-10210U processor with 4.2 GHz Turbo clock, SSD for 512 GB, 8 GB of RAM and 15.6-inch Full HD LCD screen, with a price of 599 Euros instead of 749 Euros. Otherwise, you can opt for it Huawei MateBook D14 with 14-inch Full HD LCD display, same memory cuts and 4.2 GHz Intel Core i5-10210U processor, at 629 Euros instead of 749 Euros.

The notebook closes our list today Samsung Galaxy Book Ion which drops from 1,429 Euros in the list to 899 Euros. This computer features a 13.3-inch Full HD screen and, under the body, Intel Core i5-10210U processor accompanied by 256 GB of SSD and 8 GB of DDR4 RAM.

Still on the subject of notebooks on offer, at the same distribution chain you can find, in the context of the promotions “Just for the Weekend”, also an ASUS with RTX 3050 Ti at 300 euros less.