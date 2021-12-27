“Up to 70% less …”. The truth about the Omicron variant

To date on Omicron there are no certainties, it must be said, yet the first signs seem positive. The new variant of Sar-Cov-2 runs fast, but for now it doesn’t make hospitalizations skyrocket. Doctors working in Covid wards tell of patients who do not get sick as in the past and do not die as in the first phase of the epidemic. “The severity of the disease is mild”, Angelique Coetzee has been repeating for days, head of South African Medical Association who discovered the mutation in South Africa. And now the first data coming from the British government are very encouraging.

As the Daily Mail, in fact, Omicron appears to be up to the 70% less severe than the Delta variant: those who become infected are 45% less likely to end up in the emergency room and between 50% and 70% less likely to be hospitalized. The data comes from the Health Security Agency (Ukhsa) and is based on half a million confirmed cases between November 22 and December 19: this is a preliminary study and with few Omicron cases arrived at the hospital, but also the‘Imperial College of London and the University of Edinburgh, who have concluded a research in the past few hours, believe that the new variant may be up to 50% less severe than the previous one. “Our final analysis – said Dr. Jenny Harries, CEO of Ukhsa – shows an encouraging sign that people who contract the Omicron variant may have a relatively lower risk of hospitalization than those who contract other variants ”.