up to 700 Euros discount on LG TVs

Yesterday, Mediaworld extended the Black Friday 2021 flyer, which will be active until November 17, 2021 both online and in stores. Among the numerous promotions that are present in the flyer we also find many LG TVs, both OLED and not, which can be purchased at reduced prices.

L’65 inch LG OLED 65C1, in this case, it is available at 1799 euros, 700 euros less than the 2499 euros in the list: home delivery is guaranteed between 2 and 4 December 2021 at the price of 29.99 euros to be added to the cost of the TV, while the contextual withdrawal is free.

Always remaining in the field LG OLED TV, the 48-inch 48A1 it goes to 899 Euros, with an important saving compared to the 1399 Euros in the price list: in this case, home delivery costs 19.99 Euros, while the contextual withdrawal is free.

Finally, we point out the 50UP76706LB 50 inch to 499 Euros, compared to 629 Euros in the list. The 75-inch model of the same line is also available at 949 Euros (from the previous 1399 Euros): in this case we are dealing with a 4K LED smart TV with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate, equipped with a tuner. digital for DVB-T2 digital terrestrial and DVB-S2 satellite.