up to 700 euros refund on TV Neo QLED

Samsung is pushing hard on the adoption of Neo QLED TVs. In this context, to try to get people off to a good start in the year, the well-known brand has launched an initiative that it includes a refund of up to 700 euros.

Going more into the details of the promotion, a good number of Neo QLED televisions appear on the official Samsung portal, including some models already on sale, which are part of the initiative. There are three possible refunds: 700 euros, 500 euros and 300 euros. It all depends on the TV chosen: for example, by aiming for the top of the range Neo QLED 8K QN900A 2021 you can get 700 euros refund, while trying to spend a little less and aiming for Neo QLED 4K QN90A 2021 the refund amounts to 300 euros.

In any case, the initiative, which started on December 27, 2021, will be active until January 30, 2022, thus accompanying users beyond the New Year. Clearly the steps to follow to obtain a refund are more or less those to which other promotions of this type have accustomed us: you must register the purchase on Samsung Members within 15 days of delivery of the product, in order to receive everything within 45 days. working from the validation email.

For the rest, we noticed that the initiative is also valid for some online stores, for example MediaWorld and Unieuro. In fact, the promotion is made explicit on the official MediaWorld portal, as well as on the official Unieuro website. In short, you might be interested in taking a look at the products on offer (as always, we recommend that you also consult the complete regulation of the initiative for more information).