up to 750 euros for “green” travelers

Good news is coming for those who have recently purchased ecological means of transport, by virtue of the approval of the new sustainable mobility bonus with an overall spending limit of 5 million euros.

Through a provision signed by the Director of the Revenue Agency, – reports Today – the criteria and methods for using the subsidy provided for by the Relaunch Decree have been defined (art.44 paragraph 1-septies of Legislative Decree no. 34/2020) for those who have purchased zero-emission mobility vehicles or services, or have scrapped an old M1 category vehicle. The communication model has also been approved that taxpayers must send to the tax authorities starting from 13 April, with a deadline set for 13 May 2022.

Sustainable mobility bonus: who can request it

The sustainable mobility bonus consists of a recognizable tax credit up to a maximum of 750 euros, and can be requested by individuals who, from 1 August 2020 to 31 December 2020, have purchased bicycles, electric scooters, and -bike, public transport passes, shared or sustainable electric mobility services.

Sustainable mobility bonus: how to request it

To take advantage of the mobility bonus, it will be necessary to notify the Revenue Agency within the established terms of the amount of expenses incurred and the tax credit requested by sending the model approved with today’s Provision using the web service available in the reserved area of ​​the site or telematic channels of the Agency.

The tax credit can only be used in the tax return as a reduction of the taxes due and can be used no later than the tax period 2022. Within 10 days of the expiry of the application submission deadline, the percentage of credit will be disclosed. ” tax payable to each applicant, based on the requests received and taking into account the spending limit of 5 million.