Up to 80% of patients with rheumatoid arthritis are seropositive

One of the most common extra-articular manifestations in seropositive patients is diffuse interstitial lung disease.

Up to 80 percent of patients with arthritis rheumatoid are seropositive, that is, they present autoantibodies such as rheumatoid factor and anti-CCP, as indicated by Dr. José Andrés Román Ivorra, after pointing out that the presence of these autoantibodies is also associated with a more serious disease and worse forecast.

“It is a form of arthritis rheumatoid arthritis more erosive and more destructive of the joint and this is related over time to an irreversible functional disability of the patient. In addition, the seropositive forms are the ones that have the most extra-articular manifestations and, therefore, present greater comorbidity and an increase in the mortality rate of patients”, commented the expert and moderator of the second edition of the ‘ABATAR’ conference. , organized by Bristol-Myers Squibb.

One of the most common extra-articular manifestations in seropositive patients is diffuse interstitial lung disease (DILD). It is an inflammation of the wall of the bronchi and alveoli that, in a not insignificant percentage, leads to pulmonary fibrosis, which, in the doctor’s opinion, “darkens the prognosis in a very clear way.”

On the other hand, during the meeting the rheumatologists analyzed the role played by precision medicine in the treatment of patients with arthritis seropositive rheumatoid. “Precision medicine attempts to identify, within patients with arthritis seropositive rheumatoid disease, the genetic basis of the disease and the specific treatments that, a priori, we know will work better in them”, Román-Ivorra clarified.

In addition, the professionals Rheumatology have opted for a new therapeutic approach called ‘P4’ medicine: personalized (based on the genetic information of each individual), predictive (allows the patient’s prognosis and the appearance of comorbidities to be determined), preventive (prophylactic measures can be established to improve prognosis) and participatory (it requires not only the intervention of the rheumatologist, but also the patient himself).

“As a therapeutic model it is a perfect model and one to which we aspire to reach. Perhaps we are still missing some ‘P’, but surely in the not too distant future we will be able to use this approach in clinical practice”, according to Dr. José Andrés Roman-Ivorra.

