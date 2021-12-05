Up to 850 euros more: what changes on pensions from 1 January

In 2022 we could talk about again revaluation of pension checks. With the Irpef cut in anticipation for next year, only for incomes over 15 thousand euros gross, other advantages should then result (with greater benefits for incomes between 50 thousand and 55 thousand euros gross per year).

To this it seems that for retirees, the revision of the tax exemption threshold, currently set at 8130 euros, can also be added: this should rise up to 8500 euros. “The government has anticipated its willingness to raise the no tax area to 8500 euros, which essentially concerns pensioners”, declared the general secretary of the CISL Luigi Sbarra. “Another commitment made for 2022 is the full revaluation of pensions,” he added.

In fact, it is good to remember that the adjustment of pension checks was not carried out in 2021, officially due to the fact that prices had recorded a negative trend. Nonetheless, the increase in inflation recorded in recent months would still raise the Badger to no more than 2%. Furthermore, it must also be borne in mind that the revaluation percentage, which will be provisionally fixed on the basis of the price trend in the first 9 months of 2021, could further decrease precisely due to the aforementioned surge in inflation. The resulting missing share, at least theoretically, should be recovered in 2023.

Revaluation

The pension adjustment will be applied 100% to the bracket that collects 4 times the minimum INPS check (i.e. approximately 26,800 euros gross per year), 90% to the range that collects between 4 and 5 times the minimum INPS check and to 75% on the bracket that collects 5 times the minimum INPS check (i.e. approximately € 33500 gross per year).

The pensions that will be recalculated before the end of 2021 should benefit from a tax cut that is still not well defined: the agreements reached by the majority, contested by the unions as aimed exclusively at favoring the middle and upper classes, provide for these new rates: the first , i.e. that up to 15 thousand euros of gross annual income, remains unchanged at 23%, that of 27% envisaged for gross annual incomes between 15 thousand and 28 thousand euros decreases up to 25%, the subsequent one by 38%, applied to incomes up to 50 thousand gross euros per year, drops up to 35%. Once the old 41% rate has been eliminated, a new 43% rate will be applied to all gross incomes that exceed € 50,000 per year.

As well as the adjustment of the checks, as reported by “Il Messaggero”, the decrease in the tax burden. A decrease on an income basis that will produce maximum benefits for those incomes of between 50 thousand and 55 thousand euros gross per year. Up to 15 thousand euros a year, only the effects of the revaluation will be seen, as reported by the Roman newspaper. A gross pension of 10 thousand euros in 2022 goes to 10,200, with an increase of 136 euros. A gross pension of 14 thousand euros goes to 14280, with an increase of 192 euros. A gross pension of 18 thousand euros in 2022 goes to 18360, with an increase due to revaluation and a new personal income tax rate of 318 euros. A gross pension of 22 thousand euros goes to 22440, with an increase of 456 euros. A gross pension of 26 thousand euros goes to 26520, with an increase of 593 euros. A gross pension of 30 thousand euros goes up to 30594, with an increase of 687 euros. A gross pension of 34 thousand euros goes to 34664, with an increase of 850 euros. The maximum increase will be for those who receive incomes between 50 thousand and 55 thousand euros per year (1,400 euros).