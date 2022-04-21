Up to 90% discount in the Nintendo Switch eShop with the new Daedalic Entertainment promo

Good news coming from Daedalic Entertainment. The company has launched a new promotion for this season with discounts on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

As shared, this promotion will be available until April 25. Specifically, the promotion will offer discounts of up to 90% on various titles. For now these offers are only available in certain continents, but remember that you can access the eShop of this territory by following these steps.

Here you have them:

Shift Happens – 90% off

The Long Journey Home – 90% off

State of Mind – 90% off

Felix the Reaper – 90% off

Unrailed! – 75% discount

The Suicide of Rachel Foster – 76% off

Anna’s Quest – 90% off

Chaos on Deponia – 90% off

AER: Memories of Old – 90% off

Deponia – 90% discount

Goodbye Deponia – 90% off

Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes – 30% off

Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition – 90% off

Deponia Doomsday – 90% off

Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes – 90% off

The Dark Eye: Memory – 90% off

The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav – 90% off

Fire: Ungh’s Quest – 75% off

JARS – 80% off

Silence – 90% off

They have also shown us in this video:

What do you think? You can find similar offers at this link.

