Up to 90% discount in the Nintendo Switch eShop with the new Daedalic Entertainment promo

Photo of James James12 hours ago
1 minute read

Good news coming from Daedalic Entertainment. The company has launched a new promotion for this season with discounts on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

As shared, this promotion will be available until April 25. Specifically, the promotion will offer discounts of up to 90% on various titles. For now these offers are only available in certain continents, but remember that you can access the eShop of this territory by following these steps.

Here you have them:

  • Shift Happens – 90% off
  • The Long Journey Home – 90% off
  • State of Mind – 90% off
  • Felix the Reaper – 90% off
  • Unrailed! – 75% discount
  • The Suicide of Rachel Foster – 76% off
  • Anna’s Quest – 90% off
  • Chaos on Deponia – 90% off
  • AER: Memories of Old – 90% off
  • Deponia – 90% discount
  • Goodbye Deponia – 90% off
  • Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes – 30% off
  • Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition – 90% off
  • Deponia Doomsday – 90% off
  • Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes – 90% off
  • The Dark Eye: Memory – 90% off
  • The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav – 90% off
  • Fire: Ungh’s Quest – 75% off
  • JARS – 80% off
  • Silence – 90% off

They have also shown us in this video:

What do you think? You can find similar offers at this link.

Source.

Source link

