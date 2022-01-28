up to € 250 discount on Samsung products!

Samsung Week returns from Mediaworld: up to 250 euros discount on smartphones, tablets, TVs, and much more.

How does the offer work?

There are three discount ranges: from 250 euros the discount is 50 euros, from 500 euros the discount is 100 euros, and from 1000 euros the discount is 250 euros.

The offer is valid on all the products in the catalog with the exception of the “La casa per me” products, the Samsung branded recessed products, the The Freestyle video projector, all the products that are part of the online promos (“only for today”, “Weekend only”), Demo Units products, and subscription products. Other conditions at the bottom of This Page.

Among the best combo offers

Among the products on offer there is for example the Samsung Smart TV 55 Inch Qled 4K 80A, which drops from 1499 euros to 899 + an extra discount of 100 euros. In total it costs only € 799!

It’s the lowest price on the internet for Samsung’s QLed.

If then shop in store, the SAMSUNG Neo QLED 4K QE55QN85A Eclipse Silver 2021 has an incredible combination of promotions: the TV originally at 1499, is now on sale (more or less everywhere) for 1199 euros. But Mediaworld reimburses you 300 euros on the purchase, and the Samsung Week promo is still valid (-250 euros). Finally, if you bring a TV to be scrapped, you can always get the 100 euro TV bonus.

Practically the Samsung Neo QLED 4K QE55QN85A can reach the very low price of 549 euros. More information at product page.