up to five sick days per month

In Spain, the government is preparing to discuss a law that provides three days a month of illness for menstruating women. The novelty was included in the bill which, in reality, mainly deals with abortion. But, as the newspaper reveals El Pais, the Iberian Ministry of Equal Opportunities has developed a broader bill, which also touches on other issues, such as that of leave for women who have menstruation. In Italy a similar proposal was made in 2016 by some deputies of the Democratic Party, but the text was then lost during the parliamentary process.

Up to 5 sick days for menstruating women

The proposal will be discussed next Tuesday, May 17, in the Council of Ministers and it is not excluded that it may undergo other changes and additions. According to what emerged, the idea of ​​the Ministry of Equal Opportunities is extend the period of illness for up to five days in the most problematic and disabling cases of menstruation.

In addition to this, in the text of the law there are also other important innovations related to welfare for women, such as paid leave for the last month of gestation.



Maybe it might interest you Right to abortion, the US Supreme Court could abolish it: what it means United States, the Supreme Court is preparing to abolish the right to abortion for women: what is happening and why

Menstrual leave included in the law reforming abortion in Spain

The doctor will decide whether to extend the leave for up to five days in the event of severe pain, dizziness, vomiting and nausea. The same law also provides the elimination of VAT for items used for feminine hygiene. Educational centers for women at risk and women’s prisons will have to offer sanitary pads free of charge.

As regards abortion, which remains the focal point of the law soon under discussion, protocols against forced abortion and sterilization are envisaged, with particular attention to women with disabilities.

Abortion, according to the guidelines of the law, will be free up to the 14th week of gestation and up to the 21st week in cases of therapeutic abortion.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

News is also coming for sanitary napkins and abortion centers

Each autonomous community, the equivalent of our regions, which in Spain have the competence in health matters, will have to guarantee at least a public center in the provincial capitals in which to carry out the abortion.

News also on the decision to take in the event of abortion. The girls come on 16 years onwards they will be able to abort without having to obtain the permission of their parents or guardians.



Maybe it might interest you Hope announces new guidelines on abortion without hospitalization The new directives of the Superior Health Council update the 10-year old ones and introduce a novelty

In addition to eliminating the three days of reflection currently required by law, the ministry’s proposal for Equal Opportunities provides for contraceptives and the morning-after pill to be funded by the public health system.



<br />

