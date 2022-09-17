Up to here you came because you don’t work

Cuban actor Jean Michel, one of the directors of the popular program La Casa de Maka, responded to presenter Alexander Otaola after he spoke about the controversy following Tahimí Alvariño’s announcement to the Katapulk company.

“So far you’ve come. I thought you were a friend, but you’re not anyone’s friend. You can’t even talk about Raúl Rivero Castañeda by brushing your teeth,” he said, referring to Otaola’s comments about the political prisoner, father of his wife. Maria Karla Rivero (Maka).

“This Tuesday I took a little time to address Mr. Alex Otaola so that he could come and we could have a face-to-face meeting where all the lies, falsehoods he has said about my wife, about me and about my wife’s father, would come and supported with evidence”, commented Jean Michel clarifying that Otaola ignored the invitation.

“He spoke on his Wednesday program about the topic of the Tahimí (Alvariño) commercial. We showed our faces here and said that it was awfulhorrible, misguided, he should never have done that, but Tahimí is our family and that will never mean that we stop having the same affection and love for her, “he explained.

The actor reproached him for not having the courage to go to his show with evidence that could prove everything he has said about his family.

“You have called me a leftist artist, you have told this communist house. You can say what you want but to say those things you have to have evidence,” he said.

Jean Michel reminded him when in the past he was a friend of the family and at parties at the house he asked them not to talk about politics because that “doesn’t matter”.

“You were a Democrat and then you became a Republican… I’m a decent person, I don’t lie. Look for a Katapulk commercial on just one of my shows. If you find it, I’ll turn off the lights in this house. But I eat that does not exist, come, sit down and say sorry to my face, a producer embarked on me”.

Likewise, the actor explained that what he said about the medicines that the people on his show brought to Cuba was also a lie.

“You did it with some photos of Jorge Ferdecaz, who hasn’t worked with us for more than a year. Ferdecaz and I haven’t spoken for more than a year, but he is an honest person who does what he does with his heart. He knows He went to Cuba with his wife and daughter and delivered the medicines house by house, because Ferdecaz does not play any game with the dictatorship”.

“You had a microphone on Radio Progreso and on the Educational Channel and you never used it to say Viva Cuba Libre. Why do you ask people if you never did it compadre.

You spoke unworthily of someone like Raúl Rivero, a poet, a worthy man, an intellectual from head to toe. You’re crazy. My wife’s father is a political prisoner… You haven’t been in jail, you haven’t thrown a pea. Put on things, that’s unworthy.”

Before concluding, Jean Michel clarified that he was closing the topic. “In my house, freedom is celebrated and Cuban identity is celebrated. You came here because you are useless. I thought I had a friend but you are nobody’s friend.”