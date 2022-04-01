Up to US$45,000 a day would be spent by the Flying Fox in the Dominican

The forced stay in which the luxurious is currently flying fox yacht on the Dominican coast, it generates operating expenses that can exceed 45,000 dollars a day.

This was estimated by a source Free Journal knowledgeable about the world of the navy and the handling of tour boats.

He estimates that only in fuel, salary and food for the crew, the expenses are around 35,000 dollars a day, depending on the number of people who occupy the yacht. But the boat has a helicopter whose maintenance and use would entail at least 10,000 dollars a day, according to the calculations of the specialist in the area.

Additionally, the presence of a vessel in the country must pay fees charged by the State. In the country, the use of port facilities or stay service is charged at a rate of 1.50 dollars per foot of length and per day or fraction of a day of a ship in port. In the specific case of foreign yachts, the charge is 70 cents (U$0.70) or its equivalent in Dominican pesos per foot of length, per day or fraction of a day in commercial ports.

The presence of flying fox on the Dominican coast was recorded on March 12 when some news media and social networks broke the news that the founder and president of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, will be in the country aboard the ship, which was denied shortly after.

At that time, the yacht was located off the coast of La Romana, in the east of the country, but a week later it reached the port of Don Diego, in Santo Domingo.

3.5 Millions of dollars is the cost of renting the Flying Fox for a week.

The vessel, 136 meters long and with a draft of 5.6 meters, was supposed to leave the country on March 25, but the investigations initiated by agents of the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations (Homeland Security Investigations, HSI) and Dominican customs authorities, keep their departure withheld.

The impossibility of leaving the country is another element that would increase the costs of the yacht, which could not be in time to meet new commitments. According to the Imperial Yachts portal, the rent per week of the flying fox It has a cost of 3.5 million dollars.

The investigations Together with the HSI of the United States, agents from the General Directorate of Customs (DGA) would have carried out searches on the luxury yacht Flying Fox. Earlier this week, the spokesman for the Presidency, Homero Figueroa, reported that the national institutions involved in the investigation of the yacht they would have submitted to the Public Ministry, without offering many details in this regard. He limited himself to indicating that the yacht is detained because the investigation is being carried out and called to wait for its results, but he advanced that if no findings are found that conflict with national regulations, the result will be to release the yacht, which will also has been linked to Russian oligarchs who could be targeted by US sanctions.

