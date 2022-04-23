Up to what percentage is recommended to charge the cell phone? not 100%

Midtime Editorial

Every week there is new information about cell phones, those devices that we need to carry out several of our activities on a day-to-day basis. That these last longer without the need to be connected to the electrical current is something that is appreciated, however… Charging them up to 100% can be detrimental for battery life.

Many myths arise with the arrival of new technologies, however, this information has been ratified by experts and studieswhich recommend charging mobile devices only up to 80 percent.

Is it bad or good to charge the cell phone up to 100%?

The battery of these devices It has an approximate of 300 and 500 charge cycleswhich are ‘subtracted’ each time the cell phone is charged from 0 to 100 percent, so, on average, the battery is designed to last between two or three years.

Due to the above, some studies and experts affirm that it is better keep the battery of these devices between 20% and 80%in order to extend the useful life of this component as much as possible.

The expert jeff dahn, which has collaborated with Tesla, points out that if you take a long trip, charge your cell phone between 90% and 100%. However, if this is not the case, you better keep this percentage at 80.

The reason he recommends this is because when exceeding 80% the battery begins to forcesince the ion cells degrade, so each time the 100% will last less over time.

And what happens if the battery drops below 20%?

In this case the battery will have to make an extra effort to keep the mobile onwhich can cause heating and slow down the device.

Nevertheless, youneither it is recommended to turn off the devicesince when starting up the cell phone it will take a good amount of time to start, because some processes will have to start from 0.