upcoming movies and TV series

When the holidays come to an end, here it comes Netflix to the rescue of students. TO January 2022 the streaming film platform will publish many on the Italian portal unpublished films and TV series and great anticipated returns.



From The Big Bang Theory to The Good Doctor, passing through the different genres of films that will be available on the portal from the beginning of the year. Netflix has announced the dates of only some of the titles that we are going to list, in the coming days, close to Christmas, it will be essential to keep an eye on the social profiles of the streaming giant so as not to miss any news on the subject of TV series.

Films coming to Netflix in January 2022

An avalanche of titles will make their entrance on Netflix starting in January 2022. Many genres chosen to usher in the new year, from family comedy Friends like before, to the spy movie, Monaco: on the verge of war which will be released on January 21, the only official date announced at the moment.

As you are (2015): Sentimental comedy starring Candace Cameron Bure, Ty Olsson, Rukiya Bernard, Kristine Cofsky, Carrie Genzel, Jessie Fraser.

Friends like before (2018): Comedy by and with Christian De Sica together with Massimo Boldi, Maurizio Casagrande, Lunetta Savino, Regina Orioli, Francesco Bruni.

Le cousin (1997): Drama film with Alain Chabat, Patrick Timsit, Fabienne Tricottet, Mehdi, Christophe Peyroux, Caroline Proust, Agnes Jaoui, Samuel Le Bihan, Philippe Magnan, Marie Trintignant.

Passengers, high altitude mystery (2008): Psychic thriller starring Anne Hathaway, Patrick Wilson, Andre Braugher, David Morse, Dianne Wiest, William B. Davis, Ryan Robbins, Clea DuVall, Don Thompson.

Trop belle pour toi (1989): Comedy, dramatic, sentimental with Gérard Depardieu, Josiane Balasko, Carole Bouquet, Roland Blanche, François Cluzet, Didier Bénureau, Philippe Loffredo, Sylvie Orcier, Myriam Boyer, Denise Chalem, Stéphane Auberghen, Philippe Faure.

January 21st:

Monaco: on the verge of war (2021): Thriller starring Jeremy Irons, George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, Ulrich Matthes, Sandra Hüller, Liv Lisa Fries, August Diehl, Erin Doherty, Anjli Mohindra.

The series coming to Netflix in January 2022

By popular demand from January some of the most awaited series by TV series lovers are back: from the twelfth season of The Big Bang Theory to The Good Doctor, then passing through the new titles such as Archive 81 which will see the light starting from January 14th. Also in this case all the official release dates have not yet been announced.