update 0.91 available, complete patch notes of the November 5th update – Nerd4.life

EFootball 2022 update 0.9.1 is available now (November 5, 2021) on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. Here are all the news of this update shared through the official patch notes.

here are the problems solved from eFootball 2022 update 0.91:



Possible application crash due to an error.

Some players appear as floating clothing or disappear entirely in the pre-game cutscene.

Some players may appear wearing an outfit in the ‘Choose Uniform’ menu.

Lighting in the Choose Currency menu may not work properly.

Objects in the background may appear blurry in the pre-match Select Team menu.

Some items may not appear during pre-game cutscenes due to slow loading times.

Players’ arms overlap each other unnaturally during pre-match footage of national anthems and post-match celebrations.

Field grass does not appear three-dimensional during pre-match cutscenes.

Some elements, such as the cameramen on the sidelines, may disappear during the celebrations after a goal.

Some billboards located around the pitch may show incorrect images.

Some elements, such as cameraman models, may overlap the stadium structures during footage.

Some commands stop working if ‘Physical Defense’ is assigned to a button other than the basic one.

The transition animation before replays may not appear correctly.

The referee may sometimes appear trapped on the surface of the pitch during a match.

The wrong cutscene may appear for a moment when switching between cutscenes in the game.

Players fail to block low passes from a corner kick.

Players (excluding the set piece shooter) may cross billboards and leave the pitch during a corner kick.

The set kicker could catch the ball with his hands when he is about to take a corner kick.

During a goal kick, the goalkeeper kicks the ball despite being well away from the ball. This occurs if, prior to impact, a Position Change command is performed.

Some commands have no effect if they are entered simultaneously with a cursor change command during a game.

The player may miss the ball entirely when trying to kick it.

If the ball is blown away while it crosses the goal line, the goal may erroneously not be awarded.

Some players may suddenly disappear during a match.

Sometimes the video of a replacement is shown in the wrong circumstances.

The referee and the players may begin to slip in the period preceding the kick-off.

If a quick throw results in an offside, the replay may not be displayed.

Replay cameras are sometimes unstable.

Wrong elements may appear during the goal celebrations. In particular, everything that is close to the camera (and which should be invisible) is shown.

Players could get caught in the goal net when celebrating a goal near the goal.

Some scoring celebrations rarely appear among those available after scoring.

A face animation bug creates unnatural expressions in players’ faces.

When you switch cameras from the pause menu, the preview flickers for a moment.

The referee’s long-sleeved uniform may not appear during a match.

The graphics of the players may have errors and make their appearance strange.

Graphic bugs, such as the floating ball in mid-air, may appear during replays after scoring a goal.

The replay visible from the pause menu may be too short, making it impossible to view an action that took place a few seconds before the pause.

When switching cameras or framed players during a replay, some players may blink for a moment.

Two or more balls may appear in play at the same time. The problem could occur, for example, after viewing a replay from the pause menu during the match.

Some players may slide along the ground during a replay. This is a different movement than the actual one during the match.

The time left for the break may not appear correctly during an online game.

The pause menu does not open during the second half of matches.

The Match Options screen takes a very long time to load after matchmaking online matches.

It may take a long time to go to the next screen when a user logs out immediately after matchmaking an online match.

The pre-match tab may not appear during an online match.

While switching between screens, the incorrect screen may appear briefly in menus.

Instead of match results for a specific event, the results of the 20 most recent matches across all events are incorrectly shown.

A connection error message may appear after closing the pane informing users of ongoing maintenance.

Dedicated changes to the version Steam eFootball 2022 update 0.91:



The bottom of the screen flashes during a match if you set the Graphic Quality item to ‘High’.

Some screens appear out of position when using an ultra wide monitor.

Goals can be achieved even if the respective conditions have not been met.

Dedicated changes to the version PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 eFootball 2022 update 0.91:



Commentary may not play during a game played immediately after installation, when only certain features are available.

Trophies may be awarded even if the respective conditions for receiving them have not been met.

Dedicated changes to the version Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One eFootball 2022 update 0.91:



Commentary may not play during a game played immediately after installation, when only certain features are available.

Goals can be achieved even if the respective conditions have not been met.

Finally, gods were applied improvements to the problems listed below, but they may still occur from time to time (Konami is working hard to completely fix them):



Some players may slide along the ground during a match.

Players could especially run during the post-goal celebrations.

Player models may appear distorted and their movements unnatural when colliding with each other.

Some fouls may not be called, although they are clearly punishable.

The ball could pass through a player’s body during a match.

The responsiveness of the commands entered may decrease during games.

The speed of the ball and the movement of the players may decrease during matches.

Finally, we remind you that the eFootball 2022 update 1.0 has been postponed to spring 2022.