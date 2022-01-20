update 1.0.2 available, let’s see the details of the patch – Nerd4.life

God of War in version PC is updated with theupdate 1.0.2 which brings with it some fixes and improvements, as we see in the patch notes for the new Sony game released last week on the Windows platform.

Jetpack and Sony Santa Monica have therefore released this little one patch which aims above all to correct some technical imperfections in the game, therefore these are not big changes but marginal corrections, however necessary for a correct use of God of War on PC.

It is about bug fix, in particular an issue that emerged with the use of 12th generation Intel CPUs that, in some cases, forced to use the integrated graphics card instead of the discrete GPU, and a problem with the user interface that could generate a wrong use of the available memory.

Other changes concern the addition of an error message that can appear when saving the game in case of missing a folder for saving games or the relative permissions of use, and a new error message that can appear in case of incorrect use of the GPU, often resulting from problems with overclocking.

For the rest, we have seen how mods are already starting to circulate for God of War on PC, such as the one that shaves Kratos and the one that increases the FOV, making some boss fights more spectacular.