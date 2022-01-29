update 1.0.4, all the news of the official patch notes – Nerd4.life

SIE Santa Monica Studio has made available a new update for the PC version of God of War. This is theupdate 1.0.4, which introduces various fixes to game issues. The team shared an official patch note.

Here she is full patch notes God of War update 1.0.4 on PC:

Atreus will now reset his status when restarting from a checkpoint or saved game in case he doesn’t respond.

Fixed some rare cases of graphics driver crashes.

Fixed an issue with incorrect VRAM detection on the Intel XE platform.

Also fixed an issue where the display mode setting was visually set to window mode when restoring the default display settings on an ultrawide monitor.

Fixed an issue where the control functionality was lost if opening the inventory during the journey between realms sequence.

Fixed a crash that could occur when shutting down the client.

Added support for the DLSS Sharpening slider.

Added additional log to crash reports to help identify the causes of intermittent crashes.

Kratos, from God of War

Therefore, this update also takes care of solving some problems related to game crashes. Update 1.0.3 had recently been made available, which had improved the performance of God of War on PC: here are the details of what Santa Monica did.