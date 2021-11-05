update 1.0 postponed until spring 2022, official – Nerd4.life

eFootball 2022 suffered a troubled start. The updates from this early period were aimed at improving the game, but it is clear that Konami needs more time to carry out the project that fans want. L’update 1.0 of eFootball 2022 has now been postponed to spring 2022.

Here she is official communication from Konami, in translation: “We would like to inform you that the update v1.0.0 for eFootball 2022 (available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam), scheduled for November 11, 2021, has been postponed to spring 2022. Additionally, we would like to announce the cancellation and automatic refund of the eFootball 2022 Premium Player Pack, which includes items that can only be used in-game after the v1.0.0 update.



We have worked diligently to roll out an update that will bring new content to the game, including a new mode where you can step up and play with an original team, as well as support for mobile devices on November 11, 2021. Unfortunately, we have concluded that it is necessary more time to deliver the product in the quality that will meet the expectations of our users and we have decided to postpone the delivery.”

Made by eFootball 2022

Furthermore, we have decided to cancel the pre-order for eFootball 2022 Premium Player Pack, which includes items that can only be used in-game after the update. We will be releasing v0.9.1 to fix numerous bugs on each platform starting today (November 5th). We will continue to improve and update our game. We will announce the details of further updates and the schedule for the mobile version later. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this causes to our users and other interested parties who have been looking forward to this title.“