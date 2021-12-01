Update 1.1.1 available, here are the news – Nerd4.life

New World updates again, with Amazon Games having published theUpdate 1.1.1 this morning. The update mainly aims to solve some of the problems introduced with the previous patch, here are the news.

According to the information shared by Amazon Games on the official website of its MMORPG, the new Update focuses on the resolution of flaws born after the publication of the November update. Among them is an error where elemental enemies dropped a large number of particles and the removal of the horticulturist’s harvesting equipment.

Before leaving you to the patch notes, we remind you that Amazon Games recently spoke out on the ever-increasing number of bots in New World, with the development team putting in place dedicated resources and tools to identify and combat them.

New World

Below the official notes of Update 1.1.1 of New World:

Particles from elemental enemies

We fixed an issue that allowed elemental enemies to drop large numbers of particles.

We have removed elemental particles as a reward for collecting elemental creatures and reduced the amount of other resources that can be obtained from them to compensate for their amount and frequency of regeneration. The initial intent was to make these creatures difficult to defeat and rare to encounter in the world. The way we used them made them less dangerous and more frequent to encounter, causing an imbalance in the amount of resources provided compared to primary resources such as plants or elemental stones.

Problem with the Horticulturist’s equipment

In our latest update, we made the mistake of treating all levels of the horticulturist harvesting equipment as future content and unintentionally removed them from the game. We apologize for this problem which has led you to lose items that you legitimately had in your possession. If you have lost a piece of Reaper Armor after this update, you will find a Chest of extra rewards in your inventory. These reward chests contain the full set of horticulturist armor at the highest level you have achieved in the past for any of the pieces in the Reaper set. Additionally, they are unlocked at the maximum Gear Score for that level and will be usable at any level to ensure you can equip them. These items are marked as Bind Equipment like any Reaper armor you would normally find. Upon opening the chest, you will find 5 items:

Reaper hat

Reaper shirt

Reaper Gloves

Reaper Pants

Reaper Shoes

Housing system

We have rehabilitated the exchange, transfer and recovery of furniture / objects for the home

Production system

We fixed a bug that prevented jewelry making recipes from offering enough skill XP.

We recently reduced the amount of Perk XP granted by lower tier items upon player reaching a new skill level production bases. To take an example with metal, when a player unlocks Steel recipes, he earns less from producing Iron recipes. We made this change to emphasize the production of higher level items as you progress through the crafting skill, as well as to improve the value of higher level materials. We wanted to reward players who produce higher level items as they progress in each skill. Before this change, we had noticed that players were spending too much time crafting lower level items instead of improving their skills by producing items that they could actually use at their current level.

Trade

We fixed an issue that prevented players from placing buy orders from local storage huts.

Server

Changes to the server merger infrastructure

War performance improvements

Correction of general errors