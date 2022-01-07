Tech

update 1.4.1.2 gives access to the Yule Festival, which will be extended – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

Ubisoft has made theupdate 1.4.1.2 from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The update finally allows you to access the Yule Festivalthe event introduced in the game on December 16, 2021, but blocked by a bug until today. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that the event will be extended.

The Yule Festival bug that prevented many players from accessing the event was confirmed by Ubisoft shortly after the event was published, but for the solution – the company announced – we would have to wait after the holidays. In fact, today, January 6, 2022, update 1.4.1.2 is available.

A winter setting from Assassin's Creed Valhalla

A winter setting from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The Yule Festival will be active until January 27, 2022to give players time – who have been stuck to date – to try out all the activities and get all the included rewards. For example, we will be able to obtain objects such as beards and hair covered with snow, but also decorations for settlements.

However, the Yule Festival is not the last event that we will be able to face in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Ubisoft has confirmed a second year of content for Valhalla, a first for the saga. Precisely, the Ragnarok expansion is also coming.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

WhatsApp announces messages that disappear automatically: here’s how to activate the feature

December 6, 2021

a leak reveals the Collector’s Edition and preorder bonuses

November 4, 2021

Apple postpones the discussion on leaflets. First the innovative AR VR viewers

3 weeks ago

how to hide a chat, but without deleting it, spy-proof!

November 9, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button