update 1.4.2 coming, here is the date, weight and details for each platform – Nerd4.life

Ubisoft, via its official website, has confirmed that it is on the way Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.4.2. Let’s see the date, weight and details for all versions of the game.

First of all, it is indicated that the file size Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.4.2 is as follows:

Xbox Series X | S: 6.6GB

Xbox One: 5.1GB

PlayStation 5: 2.5GB

PlayStation 4: 3.03GB

PC: 11.08GB

As you can see, the heaviest version is the PC version. PlayStation, especially Sony’s newest model, requires very little download. In the case of Xbox, it’s a cross between PS4 and PC.

Eivor from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

As for the changes made by update 1.4.2, these are only minor fixes to some problems that prevented the loading of HD textures within Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. This update should therefore improve the viewing experience.

This is a “secondary” update, which follows update 1.4.1.2 which gave access to the Yule Festival until January 27, 2022. Were you able to play it in time?

If you’re a fan of Assassin’s Creed, you’re probably also interested in knowing that the original ending saw Desmond flee Earth in a spaceship.