update 13.2.0 available, the news of the update – Nerd4.life

The Kyoto company has released a new update for Nintendo Switch. This is theupdate 13.2.0 which focuses on improvements in stability, user experience and the integration of a new rating system for Chinese games.

The Nintendo Switch 13.2.0 update officially indicates that there have been “improvements general system stability to elevate the user experience. “In other words, this is a very classic update that does not contain any relevant news for players. The dataminer OatlmealDome – dedicated to the Nintendo world – has, however, found other unreported details.

First of all, the “nim” component (which, among other things, is responsible for communicating with Nintendo servers) andoverlay applet (showing notifications in the upper left of the console) have been updated. According to the dataminer, these are probably just bug fixes.

Finally, Nintendo added the support for CADPA, a new classification system for games of Chinese origin. When the game starts, the new CADPA will appear during the black screen with the Nintendo and Switch logos, but only for games from the Chinese region. The icon will appear at the bottom left. It is nothing relevant to the Italian public, in any case.

As often happens, the Nintendo Swich update 13.2.0 does not include any new weight. If you’re in the mood for more bad news, Fall Guys for Switch (and Xbox) has been pushed back to 2022.