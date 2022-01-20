update 13.2.1 available, here’s what changes – Nerd4.life

Nintendo Switch a few hours ago received the new update 13.2.1. The update is available for download and focuses on system stability improvements of the console.

If the 13.2.1 update has not already been downloaded and installed automatically, go to the system settings screen from the main console menu, from here select “System” and then “Console update”.

What changes? According to the official notes issued by the Kyoto giant, the update 13.2.1. it is limited to “general system stability improvements to improve user experience”.

Nintendo Switch OLED

In short, apparently it is the classic routine update for Nintendo Switch, which adds no new features, changes or anything else. However, some news not officially mentioned by the great N cannot be excluded a priori. Even the previous firmware in fact limited itself to improving the stability of the system, but subsequently a dataminer had found some changes for the nim and the overlay applet, as well as the support to CADPA, the classification system for video games of Chinese origin.

Staying on the subject, soon Banjo-Kazooie for N64 will be available to all subscribers to the Nintendo Switch Online service + Additional Package.