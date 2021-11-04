update 2.0 published in advance – Nerd4.life

The Verge reports that Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 2.0 is now available to download. The expected release date is November 5, 2021, so the update has arrived ahead of schedule. This is a big surprise, since Nintendo is usually very precise with this type of publication.

Update 2.0, which we remember to be free, was announced last month, during a Nintendo Direct. It includes many new features, including new exterior home designs, boat tours of other islands, more objects, a “pro” camera mode, new cooking skills, with ingredients we have grown and much more. One of the most anticipated novelties is certainly the bar, which was missing from the base game.

A vegetable garden grown in Animal Crossing New Horizons

In addition to the free update, there is also an expansion known as Happy Home Paradise, which costs 24.99 €. Alternatively, you can purchase the deluxe version of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription to have the expansion included in the price. It is not yet possible to access this expansion and the Switch Online + Add-on package subscription is not available.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is one of the most successful Nintendo Switch games, second only to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This expansion is therefore destined to achieve excellent commercial results, or at least that’s what Nintendo hopes.

Finally, we suggest our special: Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the 5 new features of update 2.0 that we like the most.